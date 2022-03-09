Do you need a sweet new couch buddy? Kory is the dog for you

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Look at this face!

This is Kory. He’s a “supremely sweet” Chow mix. He was a little banged up when he got to the shelter, so he had to take some time to recuperate, but now he’s ready for adoption. He’s quickly become a shelter favorite, because he’s a well-behaved boy and he makes some of the cutest faces.

He’s a bigger boy, 69 pounds! He basically melts when he’s petted.

Kory is our Pet of the Week!

While he is heartworm positive, he has started his treatments and is on the mend!

He walks well and loves to explore. Kory’s a real laid-back guy who’s ready for a comfy couch to call his own.

For more information about the adoption process, please visit our website.

