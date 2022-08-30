ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need some music in your life?

Julia might be the sweet girl for you! Julia is 6 years old and she’s been with the Rockingham Animal Shelter since June because she’s heartworm positive.

She’s started on her treatments and is waiting on a family to come give her a chance to shine. Heartworms is treatable.

She’s a gentle girl who loves pets and would make a great friend for your family.

You can contact Rockingham County Animal Services for more information about Julia!