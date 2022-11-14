DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An energetic boy who loves everyone is looking for a safe home!

Pedro has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter home for too long. He’s a super sweet boy who needs an active family and maybe another dog to play with. He loves everyone he meets.

Shelter workers say a fenced-in yard would be great for him, but as long as he has a safe place to call home it’s not required. He is up to date on all his shots and microchipped.

If you want to meet Pedro, you can call the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 288-7006. No appointment is necessary to drop by!