(WGHP) — This snuggly, sweet girl is looking for a lap to call home!

Shelby is a 5-year-old foxhound mix who just loves snuggles and hugs. She’s house and crate trained and the folks at Red Dog Farm think she’ll make a wonderful addition to the right home. She has a foster brother who she loves playing with, but they think she might be happier if there aren’t other girl dogs at home.

She lives with cats and does very well, respecting their boundaries, which we all know is so important for cats!

Shelby loves walks and does great on a leash, exploring the trails of Greensboro with her foster family while she meets new people. She’s also a little spoiled for a soft bed and sunshine to bask in.

If you’d like to meet Shelby, visit the Red Dog Farm website to find out more.