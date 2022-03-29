RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need a sweet friend to run and play with?

Knight might be the pup for you! This one-year-old boxer mix is looking for a for a forever home with lots of energy so he can be an active, playful boy. He’s currently learning his leash manners and his basic commands.

If you give him a toy and a place to run, he’ll be your best friend. His adoption fee has even been sponsored by a gracious donation! He’s all up to date on his shots and ready to head to his forever home.

If you are interested please fill out an application and the shelter will contact you. If you have any questions you can call Randolph County Animal Shelter at (336) 683-8240.