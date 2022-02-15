Do you have a home fit for a princess? Then Jasmine’s the pup for you!

(WGHP) — Do you need a tiny package bursting with love?

Then you might need Jasmine in your life. She’s got the name and the pretty sitting of a princess, and she’s just as grand. This six pound, 7-year-old Chihuahua is as sweet as they come.

She loves to talk walks with her humans but what she really likes is to sit atop a throne. The throne is your lap, of course!

Jasmine gets along with anyone of any species; cat, dog, person, it doesn’t matter.

She’s up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and her adoption fee includes microchipping and 30 days of pet insurance!

Give the folks at Happy Hills Animal Foundation a call at (336) 622-3620