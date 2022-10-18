(WGHP) — This boy is big fun!

Meet Diesel. Diesel is eight years fun! The folks at Triad Golden Retriever Rescue say he’s a young soul, and a hefty one too, at 85 pounds! Diesel loves people and is alright with other dogs, but isn’t the best with cats. He just wants to play and maybe they don’t like that.

He’s headstrong and active for his age. He pulls a bit on his leash but he rides in a car great and is good in his crate, too.

Diesel will be a great pet for someone who could teach him a few manners!

Visit tggr.org/adopt to ask about Diesel!