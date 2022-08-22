STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This cutie could be a real life pocket monster for a lucky “trainer!”

Meet Sylvie! Sylvie is short for “Sylveon” (a popular and very cute Pokemon, though not as cute as this little girl) and she was found out in the wild expanses of a parking lot in Greensboro. She’s still just a baby, only six weeks old, and is on the hunt for her trainer!

A family that would spoil her and help her evolve into her best bunny self would be great, whether or not you intend to take her to the Elite Four!

The folks at Red Dog Farm say that bunnies are excellent pets for just about anyone, so don’t be nervous if you’ve never had a bunny before! You can find out more about adopting little Sylvie, you can visit Red Dog Farm’s website!