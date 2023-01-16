HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A pretty little kitty is in need of a home.

Goldeen is a beautiful 2-year-old shorthair cat who was found as a stray and taken in by Red Dog Farms. She is a sweet, “spicy” little lady who loves people. She tolerates other cats and gets along with chill dogs, but probably isn’t suited to young kids. They’re just a little too high-energy for her!

She really enjoys watching birds from the window and loves food, and wants attention and pets on her own terms. Goldeen is a “low-maintenence girlie.”

Goldeen can be visited at the All Pets Considered location on High Point Road. For adoption information about the other great animals at Red Dog Farm, call (336) 288-7006.