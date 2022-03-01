Celebrate National Pig Day by giving sweet Oreo a mud puddle to call her own!

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Happy National Pig Day!

Yes, it really is National Pig Day. I didn’t just make that up to introduce you to our Pet of the Week.

Oreo is a sweet 3-year-old pot belly big who came to Red Dog Farm when her owners could no longer care for her, no matter how much they loved her.

She’s a total sweetheart who loves treats and attention. She’s sociable with other pigs and loves nothing more than to lay in the sunshine in a good mud puddle.

Oreo will need lots of space to wander, and you can contact Red Dog Farm if you’re interested in adopting her.