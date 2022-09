GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet boy is ready for his forever home!

Meet Dewey. He was abandoned at the Feral Cat Assistance Program building. He’s about two years old and is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.

Dewey is a very energetic cat and he absolutely loves being the center of attention!

If you’d like to adopt Dewey, contact the Feral Cat Assistance Program at (336) 378-0878.