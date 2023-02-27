WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Are you a Sphynx lover?

A special girl named Lilly is looking for a home! This energetic, affectionate, snuggly little lady is a 5-and-a-half-year-old Sphynx with a big personality!

If you’d love a lap kitty, she’s your girl. Lilly came to AARF in bad health about a year ago, but the dedicated folks at AARFWS got her back on track and now she’s a healthy girl. She is a high-maintenance breed and her prior health issues mean AARF would love to find a family who can handle her special needs.

Lilly would be best as the only cat in a home, and Sphynx cats have special grooming requirements.

Check out Lilly at aarfws.org or visit at 302 Thurston St in Winston-Salem.