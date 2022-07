(WGHP) — If you love putting butter on everything, well, we’ve got good news for you. You can put Butter on your lap!

Meet Butter, the chihuahua/feist mix. He was born in 2015, which makes him about 7 years old.

Happy Hills Animal Foundation says he’s a sweet and loving little guy. He ended up with HHAF because his previous family could no longer care for him.

He loves to walk on the leash and snuggle under fleece blankets.

He’s good with people of all ages, cats and dog-friendly dogs.