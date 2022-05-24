(WGHP) — This sweet girl will melt your heart!

Bryce is a 58-pound 2-year-old girl who went from an outside dog with zero manners, scared of just about everything (even doorways) to a sweetheart who loves people. It took time and patience.

So an owner who has time and patience can really make Bryce sparkle and turn her into their best bud. She loves walking on a leash and car rides, so if you’ve got the urge to travel, she might be your girl.

Bryce is still learning. She’s got a lot of puppy left in her, so she’ll need a crate. She absolutely adores having other dogs to play with so a forever home with a companion would be great. Bryce is a little wary of small kids but warms up to older kids. She’s never met a cat.

Bryce will be the sweetest, most loyal companion she can be with a lot of reassurance and guidance.

For more information on being considered to adopt Bryce please go to tgrr.org/adopt