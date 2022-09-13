(WGHP) — A spirited young lad is looking for a home!

This pup was sadly abandoned at the Happy Hills Animal Foundation property, left at the mailbox with only a small bowl of food. That hasn’t dampened his ‘Spirit,’ though! It’s a fitting name.

He’s active and fun-loving and learning how to be polite on a leash. He enjoys spending time with his human caretakers. Spirit isn’t too big, especially for his breed, at 40 pounds, so he’s a great size!

You can call Happy Hills at (336) 622-3620 and ask about Spirit!