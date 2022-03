(WGHP) — A sweet kitten needs a family of her own.

Meet Ariel, a 4-month-old shorthaired tabby who needs to find her home. She’s a playful, loving girl and she seems to get along well with other cats and cat-friendly dogs.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, deworming, vaccinations, microchipping, flea/tick prevention and a full month of pet health insurance!

If you’d like to meet Ariel, give Happy Hills Animal Foundation a call at (336) 622-3620 or visit their website.