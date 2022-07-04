GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you love kisses and snuggling?

Do you need a laidback buddy for a stroll around town or a Netflix marathon?

Sherman is your guy!

This lovebug has adapted great to his foster home after completing his heartworm treatments and spending a long time in the shelter. He’s a complete love bug who always wants to be with his people.

Sherman is very hyper-focused on his toys, so he might not share well with other dogs (but he doesn’t seem to mind them otherwise!) and would probably do better in a house without younger kids.

But he’s certainly a charmer! He’s house-broken and does OK in a crate and is learning to be good on a leash. This spunky “old man” has a lot of love to give the right people!

Contact Kendelle Federico via text at (336) 266-4138 if you would like to meet Sherman!