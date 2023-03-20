(WGHP) — It’s the eye of the Tiger!

It’s the thrill of the bite!

Or not, because really our Pet of the Week Tiger is a loving and playful kitten! No rising to the challenge of rivals here, because he gets along with cats and dogs and humans of all ages so far!

If you want to go the distance and call Tiger your own, you can contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation today by giving them a call at (336) 622-3620 or visit their website!

Tiger’s adoption fee includes neutering, deworming, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention and a microchip.