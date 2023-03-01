ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This big boy is a total teddy bear!

Or should we say a Freddy bear?

Fred is a five-year-old big boy looking for a home where he can get lots of walks and time with friends. He’s the type of pup that brings a smile to everyone’s face.

He’d be best with people who have experience with large dogs and maybe don’t have smaller children.

Fred doesn’t quite know his own size, but he’s definitely got extra large love for whoever might take him.

Contact the Rockingham County Animal Shelter for more about Fred.