STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Considering adding this “little fire” to your home!

This handsome bearded dragon was taken to Red Dog Farm after his owner had to move away abruptly. His rescuers have affectionately named him Aiden, which means “little fire” in Celtic. Aiden is young, only nine months old.

His pretty orange markings make his name fit very well. He’s also a pretty quick mover and he’s still learning to appreciate relaxing. He’s still young! He’s got places to be!

Aiden just loves eating his veggies and worms and relaxing with his heat lamp.

You can apply to adopt Aiden on the Red Dog Farm on their website, or give them a call at (336) 288-7006 to learn more.

Red Dog Farm

Adoption # 336-288-7006