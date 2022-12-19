(WGHP) — An energetic, loving girl rescued from a bad situation is now looking for a family of her own.

Riley is a two-year-old female standard poodle who came to Happy Hills Animal Foundation from an abusive and neglectful situation. Now that she’s happy and healthy she’s ready to find her family. She does well with other dogs but hasn’t met cats and would do best in a family without small children.

She’s a very intelligent dog and is learning how to walk on a leash. Her caretakers at Happy Hills say they believe she’ll excel once she’s in a situation where she has more one-on-one interaction with her humans.

Riley is spayed, dewormed, up to date on her vaccination, microchipped and current on her heartworm, flea and tick prevention. You can contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation online or at (336) 622-3620 to learn more about this sweet little lady.