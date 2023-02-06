GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet girl has been waiting over 100 days for a family of her own.

Meet Hugs! The folks at the Guilford County Animal Shelter say that Hugs is the perfect name for this sweet, playful girl. She’s 6 years old and wants nothing more than to sit on your lab and get her belly rubbed.

She’s a happy, gentle girl and the staff and volunteers just love her. She is heartworm positive, but her new family will receive treatments to help her so she can be on the mend from this.

Her adoption fee has been sponsored by someone who would love for Hugs to find her forever home.

Adoption times for GCAS are Wednesday through Monday from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.