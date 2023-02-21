GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you have room in your home for a sweet, high-energy girl, Lucy might be the one for you.

Lucy is a 7-year-old 68-pound golden mix who doesn’t act her age. If you have a good backyard to roam in, she might be your girl. She needs a yard with a fence, she’s something of a “flight risk” at times and she can get a little wild about other animals.

She’d be best in a home with no other animals, and she’s never really interacted with children before.

But if you’ve got an empty house and time to work with this girl, she’ll be your best friend! She loves to watch television and play with squeaky toys. Lucy does have a bit of separation anxiety, but she’s a snuggly, sweet girl who would love a forever home!

Contact Triad Golden Retriever Rescue at tgrr.org/adopt to find out more about Lucy and other adoptable pets.