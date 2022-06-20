RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A handsome fellow is looking for a forever family, and his adoption fee is partially sponsored!

Sage is a one-year-old, 45-pound Shepheard mix. He’s happy-go-lucky, loves to play and go on little adventures. He’s also a really smart boy who learns quickly and walks great on a leash! He’s already mastered “sit” too.

Sage is up to date on his vaccinations and is heartworm negative and thanks to a kind sponsor, his adoption fee is only $55. Contact Randolph County Animal Services to fill out an online application if you’d like to make Sage a member of your family.