RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A shy, sweet girl is looking for a home.

Lola is a year old, she’s not quite 50 pounds and she starts off a little shy when she first meets new people. Don’t let that fool you! She opens up quickly and has a heart of gold. She loves to be with her people at all times.

She’s still learning how to walk on a leash but she’s learning quickly and doing a great job. Lola loves going on adventures outside.

Randolph County Animal Services is appointment only. You can fill out a form online or you can call them at (336) 683-8240 for more information.