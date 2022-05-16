(WGHP) — This sweet survivor is looking for his forever home.

Finley is a 2-year-old beagle who was living as a stray. He spend a few days alluding rescuers, but he was brought to the county shelter after being hit by a car. He lost his rear leg because of the accident, but it hasn’t slowed him down any.

Finley has a big personality, and loves to herd all his toys and hide them away for later! He’s sweet, dog and cat friendly and very playful. He’s 18 pounds, so he’s just the right size. He’s not super cuddly, but he’s building up his confidence and trust every day.

To find out about adopting Finley, contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.