WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This friendly little guy will steal your heart!

Yoshi is around two or three years old and he’s just under 10 pounds! The folks at AARF say everyone falls in love with him pretty quickly, because he’s pretty darn cute and friendly! He likes other dogs and even kids, and he’s quiet and already crate trained.

He’s learning his basic commands and is eager to please and he just loves going on walks or ca rides!

Whether it’s a lazy morning cuddling or playing with toys, Yoshi could be the boy for you. Contact AARF of Winston-Salem at (336) 768-7387 if you want to know more about Yoshi!