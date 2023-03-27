RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet a loving and sweet girl looking for a home!

This is Rosa, a two-year-old lab mix who is a little over 30 pounds. She is a sweet girl who loves to play and go on walks. The folks at the Randolph County Animal Shelter says she is loving and eager to please and does great with other dogs. She’s never met a cat before, so they aren’t sure how she’ll react to them.

She’s up to date on her vaccines, heartworm negative and spayed. Visit the Randolph County Animal Shelter’s website to fill out an application if you’re interested in adopting Rosa, or give them a call at (336) 683-8240 if you’d like to learn more.