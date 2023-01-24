ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need a goofball in your life?

Alvin might be the pup for you! Alvin came to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter as a stray and is a high-energy sweetheart who would make such a good running or hiking buddy.

This energetic boy might be happiest with a fenced yard so he can run and play safely, but he’ll pay you back for the space with cuddles! He loves treats and hanging out with his people and will be a great companion.

Contact Rockingham County Animal Shelter about Alvin at (336) 394-0075.