(WGHP) — This little cat loves everyone he meets!

Whether you’re a cat, a cat-friendly dog or a human of any age, Binx will make a friend out of you!

Binx was found by a compassionate deputy who found him abandoned on a rural road and brought him to Happy Hills Animal Foundation.

He is a healthy boy ready for a family. He’s about a year old and you can go to the Happy Hills website or give them a call at (336) 622-3620 to find out more.