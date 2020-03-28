People visit local parks as stay at home order in effect in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Several people made their way out to local parks in the Triad on Friday afternoon.

The majority of the Piedmont Triad is under a stay at home order to help curb the number of COVID-19 cases. The ordinance still allows outdoor activities while encouraging people to practice social distancing.

Keith Sills and his grandson Logan Hawkins loved playing basketball but they've been separated for the last 14 days due to coronavirus concerns.

"We used to get together every day but since the coronavirus, I haven’t seen him in probably about two weeks," Sills said.

The duo decided to play a quick game of one-on-one Friday afternoon in Country Park in Greensboro. Sills says they are aware of the severity of the coronavirus. That's why they chose a place that wasn't so crowded.

"My daughter told me this is a park where a lot of people don’t come it’s not crowded and possibly if the court was kind of empty we could come out here and play," Sills said.

Guilford County’s stay at home order went into full effect on Friday at 5 p.m. People were still within the guidelines of the ordinance in and around the park exercising, walking dogs and playing sports.

"We’ve been cooped up in the house for like weeks now. I mean it’s good to get outside and I think it’s a good thing that they’re doing this because it’s keeping us all safe and it helps us practice, like they say, social distancing," Nemy Siu said.

Social distancing was one of the reasons Tanita King visited this park today too.

"That’s why we stopped because it was empty. They’ve been riding around with basketballs in the trunk of the car waiting to get outside with them," King said.

King is taking this situation very seriously but also finding a balance.

"The less I’m out maybe the less other people will be out and we can get this germ under control," King said.

Guilford County leaders say the goal of the ordinance is to flatten the curve on the spread of the virus and to ultimately get it under control.