People supporting businesses owned by people of color

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, we are seeing activism at all levels. That includes pouring money into businesses owned by people of color.

Allies of all races are supporting the black community by putting their money where their mouth is.

“I’ve had a lot of people come in that don’t look like me that are really concerned about what’s going on out there and how they could be a part of a solution,” said Dana Suggs, who owns Body and Soul.

Suggs runs Body and Soul on Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The retail store will celebrate 17 years in business next month.

“We are inclusive, we’ve never been exclusive and that makes us feel really good that people can come in here even though a lot of our items in here are African or African-American or Afrocentric. I always say if you like nice things that you are going to come in,” said Suggs.

Suggs says what we are seeing across the country is a cultural reckoning, and it’s also why she knows she didn’t end up in this city by mistake.

“God gave me this and it was for a reason. I needed to be here. I needed to be here with how I felt about myself as an African-American, proud, strong, resilient, and at that time 27 years ago I can’t necessarily say that was the case for many African-Americans, so I felt I needed to be here as a role model,” said Suggs.

One block over, and a few decades earlier, another black entrepreneur was perfecting her craft.

“When I was 9 I begged her to let me enter a cake into the fair and it was a chocolate cake and I won a blue ribbon! So I think that kind of cemented what I was going to be doing going forward,” said Pamela Cager.

Cager serves up sweet treats out of 3 Layers Cakery on Liberty Street. She says she’s also had people shop at her bakery as a show of support, and she hopes their generosity spreads to other small businesses.

“A lot of businesses in the downtown area have been hurt because of the pandemic. The situation that’s at hand, it’s putting a lot of focus on minority businesses, but we are all hurting,” said Cager.

Suggs says working through the pain so many are feeling starts with showing up and having a conversation.

“Just get on out. Start asking, don’t be afraid, look the person in the eye and say hey you know I’m different from you but I understand what’s going on. I feel your pain. How can I make this right,” said Suggs.