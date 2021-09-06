People flock to High Rock Lake to celebrate Labor Day

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People from across the Piedmont Triad made their way to High Rock Lake in Lexington to enjoy Labor Day.

The water was buzzing as people boated, jet skied and fished during the long holiday weekend.

It’s a tradition for 14-year-old Austin Federspiel who spent Labor Day with his grandparents for some last-minute fun.

“It’s important ’cause normally I don’t get to see them with baseball and stuff,” Federspiel said. “I got a busy schedule but I like to come out here on Labor Day or whenever to do something with my family.”

Whether it’s taking a boat ride, stopping at Goat Island or throwing out a line there was something for everyone.

Steve Strange was one of the first people to put his boat in the water Monday morning.

“It was just a good chance for me to get away by myself,” Strange said. “Peaceful time on the water, it’s always nice to get you a little quiet time and fishing is a good way to do that.”

The light drizzle in the late morning didn’t stop him.

“I don’t think it’s slowing anybody down about coming out for Labor Day,” he said. “You don’t have to wear a mask. You can be safe and not so concerned about COVID when you’re on the lake.”

Tyrone McCain stopped by to fish from the shore.

“Love watching people put their boats in just relaxing and enjoy fishing,” McCain said. “During the holidays it’s crowded out here.”

One of the boats on the water was the Davidson County Sheriff’s Lake Patrol making sure people celebrated safely.

Deputy Tim Surratt told FOX8 if you plan to go out on the water as the summer wraps up to make sure your boat registration is up-to-date, there’s a designated driver if people plan to drink alcohol and enough life jackets for everyone on board.

“Always have their life jacket on,” Surratt said. “We’d like for everybody that’s on a vessel to have their life jacket on.”

According to the Davidson County Sherriff’s Office, there were 89 citations issued over the holiday weekend.