Peak Adventures Summer Work Project helps build leaders in Greensboro’s Glenwood community

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A summer job program is helping students in Greensboro’s Glenwood community learn responsibility and money management.

The Peak Adventures Summer Work Project helps create leaders out of Guilford County middle school students who live in high poverty and high crime areas.

The work program is geared towards children growing up in poverty-stricken neighborhoods. The money they earn can be a real help to their families.

To enter the program, graduating eighth-grade students who complete at least one semester of leadership training get the chance to apply for the Summer Work Project.

When a student is selected, they begin work immediately after graduating from middle school.

Students in the program work outside in the community with churches, widows, elderly and disabled adults.

The work includes, but is not limited to, painting buildings, staining wheelchair ramps, cleaning gutters and trimming bushes.

Carlton Smith is a student-employee with the summer program and said it is a chance for students to earn a paycheck and learn how to guide themselves on the right path.

“It’s helped me learn how to take responsibility, what to look for in a job and what my strong suits are and what my weaknesses are and what I need to work on in order to get myself a real job,” Smith said.

Executive Director of Peak Adventures Britt Lassiter said this is more than just a job. The program helps to build relationships and mentor students through high school.

“The program works because we build relationships with the students starting in middle school. Almost all of them come up through our leadership development program, and these relationships extend in many cases all the way through high school. So yes, they are employed, but this gives us the opportunity to mentor these students all the way through the four years of high school,” Lassiter said.

The Peak Adventures Summer Work Project also allows the students to learn finances by taking courses on stocks and bonds and credit building.