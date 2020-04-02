Patrick Rock to perform Monday for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Patrick Rock will perform Monday, April 6, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Patrick Rock is a singer/songwriter who lives in Greensboro. He has played for over 20 years in our area, and has recently released his fifth studio album “With A Full Heart”.

Playing around 250 shows a year either solo acoustic or with his band, his energy and passion for performing is always present.

His music is available on all digital platforms, and physical merchandise is always available at his website and shows. www.patrickrockmusic.com