Partnership brings additional Wi-Fi access for Asheboro City Schools

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro City Schools is responding to the needs of their students by expanding its Wi-Fi access.

When schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, the school system handed out about 4,000 Chromebooks to its students and turned eight schools into Wi-Fi access points. But that was not enough. Anthony Woodyard is the technology and innovation director for Asheboro City Schools. He saw that a large number of students don’t live close enough to a school hot spot.

“Some of our families didn’t have transportation, some of our families lived farther than the school sites than was practical for them to go there,” Woodyard said. “So we started looking for community partners.”

Organizations, churches and neighborhoods responded to Asheboro City Schools’ call for help. Eight Wi-Fi access points are now scattered across the city. The program is called Park and Learn. A family or student can drive or walk to a nearby hot spot and connect to the free Wi-Fi. Vanessa Brooks is the family engagement specialist for the school system. She believes placing the hot spots closer to students is a great idea.

“We have to put systems in place that guarantee that kids have a chance at an equal opportunity to be successful,” Brooks said.

One of the Park and Learn locations is at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. Kitchen Director Gene Woodle said he sees kids using the Wi-Fi all of the time.

“I am glad they are using it,” Woodle said. “You got kids that can’t get on the network at home or no internet at home.”

There’s even times when Woodle, also an educator with Asheboro City Schools, helps out with assignments.

“A couple of times I sat in my office and did work with the kids,” Woodle added. “So I try to work with them as much as I can.”

There are now 16 Park and Learn locations in Asheboro. Soon the school system will do even more to help out students. The latest addition is called Wi-Fi on Wheels. Woodyard said technicians will place a device on top of a school bus that will broadcast a Wi-Fi signal. The school bus will then travel to different neighborhoods in Asheboro.

“With Wi-Fi on Wheels, we can go to places where we might not have an existing community partner. We can go to apartment complexes, go to neighborhoods and provide access through a school bus,” Woodyard said.

Remote learning could be with us for some time. That means students will continue to need partners like St. Luke United Methodist Church that can deliver services like free Wi-Fi and WiFi on Wheels.

“This is just the start of something bigger,” Rev. Edward Ramsey said. “I am excited to continue the partnership in other ways as well.”

Woodyard said Wi-Fi on Wheels should be ready next week. Families with Asheboro City Schools can leave suggestions on where the Wi-Fi-capable school bus should go on the school system’s Facebook page.