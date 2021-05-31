Pair of 7-week-old pups looking for a family that loves to play and snuggle

(WGHP) — AARF says these two are “both are cuddly little balls of fat and wrinkles,” and it’s hard to disagree.

Porthos and Milady de Winter are both seven-week-old terrier mixes. Porthos is a boy with a white coat and black markings, and Milady is a girl with a black coat and white markings.

AARF says the two, who have been named after Three Muskateers characters, first came to the shelter at four weeks old.

These pups love to play, snuggle and give little neck kisses. They also can’t get enough belly rubs.

“They are full of little puppy energy and are doing well with training to use pee pads,” AARF said.

For more information about these two, go to the AARF website.