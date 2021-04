Meet Brass, this sweet fella’s adoption fee has been sponsored in full!

He is a four-year-old domestic short hair. Brass is very outgoing and loves to make new friends! He loves to spend his time playing with toys.

He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccines, FIV, FeLV and heartworm negative.

If you are interested please fill out an application and Randolph County Animal Services will contact you if you are approved! Due to COVID-19, the shelter will be available by appointment only.