DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tommy was surrendered to the Davidson County Animal Shelter after his owners no longer wanted him.

He has been waiting for his forever home for three months.

Tommy is a 2-year-old Manx cat mix.

He is very friendly and loves to explore. He gets along well with other cats and loves to play.

Tommy is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped.

His adoption fee has been sponsored, so he is only $37.50.