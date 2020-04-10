Orangetheory Fitness donates sanitizing wipes to Greensboro police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Thursday morning, Orangetheory North Carolina donated seven boxes of sanitizing wipes to the Greensboro Police Department.

The plan was to use the wipes in their gym, but after the stay-at-home order forced them to close, they didn’t want them to go to waste.

“With our studios closed until at least the end of the month, we wanted to find ways to give more life to our community. That’s our tagline as Orangetheory Fitness, and in this time where our studios are closed, how can we still engage our communities and help?” said Nathan Sommer, Orangetheory Fitness territory manager.

Over the last few weeks, the Greensboro Police Department has been taking steps to protect its officers and the community.

It has closed the lobby of its headquarters on East Police Plaza until further notice.

Officers are following CDC guidelines when it comes to social distancing.