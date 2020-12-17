Old Salem builds TikTok following of more than 130,000 fans worldwide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Old Salem is blowing up on the newest social media site, TikTok. To try to stay connected to people, Old Salem started a TikTok account this year, and so far their posts have been hugely successful. A few of these old-fashioned videos have gotten millions of likes mostly from young people all over the world. Shannon Smith found out what’s making these videos go viral.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Another casualty of 2020: The magic of the snow day
- Bodies of missing Virginia couple found; son charged with murder
- Video released of Missouri officers charged with assaulting inmate
- Gov. Cooper pardons Ronnie Long, 4 other wrongly-convicted men
- Dozens of Piedmont Triad schools to begin using COVID-19 rapid tests as part of NC pilot program