Okapi from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, 2 pygmy hippos join Greensboro Science Center family

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you thought things couldn’t get any cuter at the Greensboro Science Center, you’ll be glad to know that you’re mistaken.

On Monday, the science center announced that three animals are heading to the center’s Revolution Ridge: two pygmy hippos and an okapi.

The pygmy hippos come to the Tar Heel State from zoos in Florida. 3-year-old Holly, a female, is from Zoo Tampa, and 8-year-old Ralph, a male, is from Zoo Miami.

Ralph the pygmy hippo arrives at the Greensboro Science Center

Holly the pygmy hippo arrives at the Greensboro Science Center

Bakari, the 14-year-old male okapi, comes from Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Bakari the okapi arrives at the Greensboro Science Center

“We have been waiting a very long time to bring these new species to the Greensboro Science Center,” Jessica Hoffman-Balder, the GSC’s vice president of animal care and welfare, said. “Arrangements for this transfer started well over a year ago, so it was truly amazing to finally see this day come.

According to the Greensboro Science Center, the animals are in their indoor exhibit spaces and getting used to their new home.

For at least 30 days, Holly, Ralph and Bakari will be in quarantine, a typical period of time when animals are checked out before joining other animals on exhibit.

“The arrival and unloading of our three new animals went as well as we could possibly hope,” Hoffman-Balder said. “Not only did everyone load smoothly and travel safely from their home institutions, but once on-site here, all three moved calmly into their new spaces. Bakari was first and immediately settled in and started eating. The hippos were a bit more cautious but explored their new surroundings and dipped their toes in the pools, with Ralph committing to a short swim.”

Revolution Ridge, the GSC’s zoo expansion, is scheduled to open in late May. In addition to pygmy hippos and an okapi, the area will house cassowaries, flamingos, a cat complex featuring small cats, a state-of-the-art animal hospital and conservation center, and red pandas.