Officers show up to birthday party of 5-year-old Lexington boy who wanted police-themed celebration

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 5-year-old boy had his day made after his heroes showed up to his birthday party.

Last month, James Absher, of Lexington, told his mom, Taylor Absher, he wanted a police-themed party. But she really wanted to make it realistic, so she tried for the real thing.

James was adopted more than a year ago. When he went home with the Abshers, he kept telling them he wanted to see “weoos.”

It took them a while to realize that was the sound of a police car.

“Yeah, we figured out that was the police,” Absher said.

It’s not typically sound many are excited to hear, but for this 5-year-old, it’s a sound that brings joy to his heart.

When James’ birthday rolled around, his mom took to Facebook to see how she could get the “weoos” to make James’ birthday one to remember.

“They went above and beyond,” Absher said.

On Aug, 29, dozens of law enforcement officers from Lexington, Davidson County, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Triad and beyond all showed up to Finch Park in Lexington

He even received a gold medal from Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons along with a badge, a whistle, and his favorite new toy, a SWAT vehicle.

“It brought tears to my eyes. I know it meant so much to him. And it meant a lot to us to see how happy he was. The pictures just show so much joy in his face. He was truly happy and it meant the world,” Absher said.

The Abshers know James went through a lot before his adoption.

“In his younger years, he went through a lot of loss, a lot of trauma. For me and my husband, it was a yes, an immediate yes. He needed us, we needed him,” Absher said.

The Abshers had their own previous struggles with adoption, but when they saw his red hair and blue eyes at the tender age of 3, it all made sense.

“As soon as we met him, we knew why,” Absher said.

While James is often playing as a cowboy, he said he wants to be an officer just like the men and women who showed up for his unforgettable birthday party.

“Thank you,” James said.

The law enforcement officers also brought goodie bags for all the other kids. It had coloring books and crayons inside.