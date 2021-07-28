‘Not even close to what she’s done for us’; Triad veteran receives new roof free of charge

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who served our country is living under a brand new roof, free of charge.

The Owens Corning National Roof Development Project and Skywalker Roofing teamed up to make this happen for Lynn Smith, who was selected through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes.

Owens Corning donated the materials, and Skywalker Roofing donated the labor.

What would have cost Smith $13,000 was free of charge.

“With it being such an old house there were many, many problems so I had to work my way into finding help, because it was just me and my disabled brother and I wanted the best for him,” Smith said.

Smith served in the Army in the early 1980s and her father was a marine during Vietnam.