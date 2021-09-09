North Carolina Folk Festival kicks off Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Folk Festival is back!

Beginning on Friday, the folk festival will fill downtown Greensboro with music for the first time since the event was canceled in 2020.

Sponsored by FOX8 and other local, state and national organizations, the event highlights the meaningful ways in which communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts.

The three-day event is free to attend.

The TowneBank Stage will return to LeBauer Park, and Lawn Stage is back at the corner of Sternberger Place and Commerce Place.

Lee Wrangler Stage will assume the spot at the corner of Davie Street and Friendly Avenue, the former home of CityStage.

The Old Courthouse Stage is new in 2021. You can find it on West Market Street near the corner of John Wesley Way.

The festival will begin with opening Remarks at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Lee Wrangler Stage. Immediately after, guests can join in for the Festival Community Jam sponsored by the UNCG Old-Time Ensemble. Audience members can bring their instruments and play along to as the ensemble works its way through the Festival Community Jam Playlist.

Visit the North Carolina Folk Fest website for more details.