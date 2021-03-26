North Carolina A&T State University honors 8 graduates of Citizens’ Police Academy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University’s Citizen Police Academy held its graduation ceremony Thursday.

Eight students graduated from the program and got their certificates.

The academy runs for seven weeks.

N.C. A&T State University Police Major Bobby Cuthbertson says their main goal is to give students a deeper understanding of the police force.

Students go through different types of training including Taser, firearm and baton drills.

They also get to see what being on the force would look like through virtual reality.

Cuthbertson says they’re encouraging more faculty, staff and students to take part in it because it provides conversations that are needed to build relationships and more trust with officers.