NFL player Emmanuel Moseley, who starred at Dudley High, hands out backpacks and school supplies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Former Dudley football star Emmanuel Moseley was back home in the Piedmont with the first big outreach program for his new foundation: The Emmanuel Moseley Family Foundation.

Emmanuel, along with his mom and dad, brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins, were handing out backpacks and school supplies to the students at Falkener Elementary School in Greensboro to give the kids the vital tools they need to be successful.

What’s extra special, Emmanuel, who is now a fixture on defense for the San Francisco 49ers, was a student there when he was a kid.