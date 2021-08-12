New technology taking flight at Western Guilford High School

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The start of a new school year means new technology can take flight at Western Guilford High School.

“The excitement of the program, the newness, we definitely want that momentum to continue,” career and technology teacher and drone technology instructor Nicole Penn said.

After a year of distance created a bit of a disadvantage, students in the Signature Career Academy can look forward to getting plenty of practice.

They’ll cover the necessary topics to pass the FAA Part 107 test to become a commercial drone pilot.

Penn hopes they’ll use this knowledge to think about the big picture of how they could use this skill in their communities.

Some possibilities include using the skills to work in industries that incorporate drone technology such as real-estate or agriculture where drones can be used to survey land and crops.

“This is here with us already to stay, and this makes it so much more relatable and relevant to the students like, hey, this is a skill that I actually can use, and I can see it being used and in-demand is exciting,” she said.

Students will mainly work indoors.

The school is working on an outdoor component to give students a feel for flying in different conditions.

It will take time to develop because instructors must be mindful of no-fly zones and student safety.