New nurse and her great-grandmother hold touching photoshoot

It had been more than 20 years since Margie Durham’s uniform saw the light of day.

She was proud to put it on one more time for one of her most meaningful assignments – a photoshoot with her great-granddaughter.

“We just wanted to have things to look back on down the road,” Taylor Bowles said.

Durham, 97, and Bowles, 23, celebrated their bond over a common calling.

“I saw when she was young that she had the traits of a good nurse because she could stand to see blood. She could help people when they were sick,” Durham said.

Durham earned her nursing degree in 1942 and started her career during World War II.

Bowles received her nursing degree in May.

Durham devoted 61 years to taking care of others.

“I give my glory to God. He’s the one who kept me here,” she said.

She’s glad to see a passion for service is still a big part of the family’s legacy.

“I love telling people that my great-grandma is almost 98 years old. I mean that’s pretty cool. I just hope I can live that long and help people and encourage people for as long as she has,” Bowles said.