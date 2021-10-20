New at FOX8: Introducing FOX8 Insiders, Good News Friday and Daily Forecast newsletters

(Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Get a look inside the FOX8 newsroom, see a round-up of the news stories that will brighten your day and get the latest forecast from the FOX8 Max Weather Center sent straight to your inbox.

We’re introducing three new email newsletters for you to pick and choose from so you can get the news you want when you want it.

FOX8 Insiders

FOX8 anchor Katie Nordeen isn’t just covering COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy. She’s living it.

Her story is just one of many we’re highlighting with FOX8 Insiders, an exclusive email newsletter put together by your favorite news team.

Sign up for FOX8 Insiders before 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, and you’ll get our very first newsletter, “COVID-19, pregnancy and why I made the choice to get the vaccine.” In it, FOX8 anchor Katie Nordeen talks about what sparked her investigation into fertility and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Be the first to know about new programming, talent and digital features from FOX8, including exclusive commentary from our reporters and anchors, as well as other behind-the-scenes extras from the FOX8 newsroom.

Daily Forecasts

Every morning, you can start your day with the latest forecast from the FOX8 Weather Center.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, we’re launching our new Daily Forecasts newsletter. Get forecasts you can count on every weekday at 7:30 a.m.

Good News Friday!

If you’re tired of negativity in the news, here is your ray of sunshine to kick off your weekend.

We’ve heard great feedback on our Good News Friday specials on TV, so we’re bringing it straight to you every week.

On Friday, Oct. 22, we’re launching Goods News Friday! At 11 a.m. every Friday, we’ll send you a selection of the latest good news stories that will put a smile on your face.

How to sign up

Sign up at MyFOX8.com/newsletters, and while you’re there, you can learn more about our Breaking News Alerts, Max Weather Center Alerts, Morning News, Afternoon News and Coronavirus Newsletter.

